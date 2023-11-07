Microsoft Edge Introduces “Magnify Image” Feature: A Closer Look at Enhanced Picture Interaction

Microsoft Edge, the popular web browser, recently unveiled a hidden gem that enhances users’ interaction with images on websites. Known as “Magnify Image,” this feature allows you to effortlessly preview pictures in a larger window without leaving your current tab or opening a new one. Furthermore, image magnification also provides insight into the image’s alt text or a brief description.

While this feature is currently available only to a select group of Edge Insiders in the Canary Channel, there is a way to enable it for yourself. By making a simple modification to your Microsoft Edge Canary shortcut using a specific command, you can activate “Magnify Image” and start enjoying its benefits. To do this, follow these steps:

1. Update your Microsoft Edge Canary to version 120.0.2198 or a newer release, which you can do navigating to edge://settings/help.

2. Right-click on your Microsoft Edge Canary shortcut and select “Properties.”

3. In the “Target” box, add a space after the path and insert the following command: –enable-features=msEdgeImageMagnifyUI.

4. Save the changes clicking OK.

5. Head to Settings > System and Performance and turn off Startup Boost, unless it is already disabled.

6. Close the browser and relaunch it using the modified shortcut.

7. Visit any webpage, right-click on an image, and select “Magnify Image” to experience the enlarged preview.

In addition to the convenient image preview, Microsoft has included thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons in the window. These allow you to provide feedback directly to the Microsoft Edge team, aiding them in further improving the browsing experience.

It is interesting to note that Google is also in the process of developing a similar feature for Chrome. However, unlike Edge, Chrome’s preview functionality extends to links, resembling the long-tap feature found on Apple’s operating systems.

Alongside this exciting image preview feature, Microsoft is simultaneously testing another experimental enhancement in Edge—automatic browser restart. This feature aims to expedite the installation of available updates, ensuring that users stay up to date effortlessly.

What are your thoughts on the image preview feature in Microsoft Edge? Share your opinions in the comments below and let us know how you intend to utilize this exciting addition to the Edge browser.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I use the “Magnify Image” feature in Microsoft Edge if I am not an Edge Insider?

As of now, the “Magnify Image” feature is exclusively available to a subset of Edge Insiders in the Canary Channel. However, you can enable it modifying your Microsoft Edge Canary shortcut using a specific command. Just follow the steps mentioned in the article and enjoy the enhanced image interaction.

2. Will Google Chrome have a similar image preview feature like Microsoft Edge?

Yes, Google is also working on a similar feature for Chrome. However, while Edge focuses on previewing images, Chrome’s feature extends to links as well. This functionality resembles the long-tap feature found on Apple’s operating systems.

3. What other experimental features is Microsoft testing in Edge?

In addition to the “Magnify Image” feature, Microsoft is testing an automatic browser restart functionality in Edge. This enhancement aims to expedite the installation of available updates, ensuring that users stay up to date efficiently. For more information on this experimental feature, you can refer to the provided link in the article.