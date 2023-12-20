Microsoft Unveils Revolutionary Glass-Based Storage Technology for Azure

Microsoft has recently published a groundbreaking research paper that introduces a new storage technology based on quartz glass. This technology, known as Project Silica, aims to revolutionize the way data is stored and leveraged, offering increased longevity and efficiency compared to conventional storage systems.

The paper, presented at the 29th ACM Symposium on Operating Systems Principles, outlines the principles behind Microsoft’s plans to build a highly resilient and sustainable storage solution. Primarily designed for use in the cloud, Azure customers will be the first to benefit from this cutting-edge technology.

Project Silica has been in the works for years, with Microsoft first unveiling a prototype as early as 2019. The system operates similarly to ceramics-based storage solutions, such as the one developed Cerabyte. Using ultrafast femtosecond lasers, data is written onto square glass platters through voxels, which are permanent modifications to the glass’s physical structure. Multiple bits of data are written in layers, which are then stacked vertically.

To retrieve data, polarization microscopy technology is employed to image the platter, while a specialized drive scans the sectors in a Z-pattern. The resulting images are then processed and decoded with the help of machine learning models, converting analog signals into digital data. This novel approach ensures the longevity and security of stored data.

The advantages of glass-based storage extend to sensitive industries, including finance, scientific research, and healthcare. The inherent security of archival glass storage makes it highly resistant to ransomware attacks, offering peace of mind to organizations in these sectors.

Microsoft is actively exploring the optimal configuration for the physical library in which the glass storage is housed, taking into account the unique usage patterns of Azure cloud storage. With the potential to disrupt the market, Project Silica presents a promising future for data storage and retrieval, with increased reliability and security for users.