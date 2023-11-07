Bing Chat Introduces Excel Integration for Data Export

Microsoft’s Bing Chat chatbot has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to seamlessly integrate the chatbot with Excel, enabling easy data export and analysis. Although Microsoft has not officially announced this update on its Bing blog, independent reports have confirmed its availability.

The new feature was first highlighted Paul Couvert on X (formerly Twitter) last week. Couvert’s tweet showcased the Excel integration in action, demonstrating how users can create tables with Bing Chat and then export them directly to the web version of Excel with just a single click.

To utilize this feature, all you need is the Bing Chat application on your preferred web browser, such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari. Simply instruct the chatbot to create a table based on your desired data criteria, and it will generate the table for you. For example, you can ask the chatbot to create a table comparing smartphone and laptop sales in the US from 2015 to 2022.

Once Bing Chat has generated the table, you will notice an “Edit to Excel” icon in the top right corner. By clicking on this icon, you will be seamlessly directed to the web version of Excel, where you can import the table data from Bing Chat into your spreadsheet for further analysis and manipulation.

Microsoft has acknowledged the existence of this new feature responding to Couvert’s X post, noting that “Bing Chat + Excel = the perfect MATCH.”

Furthermore, businesses subscribed to Microsoft 365 Copilot can also leverage this integration, along with the new Copilot generative AI feature, which is currently in public preview.

As Bing Chat continues to evolve, users can look forward to upcoming enhancements, including plug-in support, as announced during the Build 2023 event in May. These additions further demonstrate Microsoft’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and efficient chatbot experience for its users.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use the Bing Chat Excel integration on any web browser?

Yes, the Excel integration feature is available for users of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Apple Safari web browsers.

Is the Bing Chat Excel integration available for Microsoft 365 Copilot users?

Yes, businesses subscribed to Microsoft 365 Copilot can also benefit from the Bing Chat Excel integration, along with the new Copilot generative AI feature.

What other features can we expect from Bing Chat in the future?

Bing Chat has promised upcoming enhancements, including plug-in support, which is expected to be introduced in the near future.