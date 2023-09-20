Microsoft Considers White-Label Game Streaming Service to Rival Google Stadia

Microsoft is reportedly exploring the development of a white-label game streaming service in response to Google Stadia’s attempt to offer a similar service. The move comes as Google continues its efforts to salvage Stadia before its shutdown earlier this year.

The project, known as “Immersive Stream for Games,” aimed to utilize the technology behind Stadia to allow game developers and companies to directly deliver games to customers without the need for their own infrastructure. AT&T and Capcom were among the early adopters of this service, offering customers access to popular games like Batman: Arkham Knight and Resident Evil: Village.

News of Google’s white-label version of Stadia caught the attention of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who reached out to the Xbox team to explore the possibility of a similar venture. Microsoft’s cloud platform, Azure, emerged as a potential solution to stream PC games in a manner similar to Stadia.

In a series of emails, Microsoft executives discussed the feasibility of creating their own white-label service. In July 2021, the company was already working on streaming PC games, with continued efforts still underway. Microsoft’s partnership with EE, a telecommunications provider, further hinted at the development of a white-label service.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, expressed his surprise at the lack of progress Google had made with Stadia. He also compared Azure’s capabilities to that of Google’s cloud services and suggested that Google was transitioning Stadia into a Google Cloud SKU.

The demise of Stadia was attributed to a lack of players and games, which resulted in an unsustainable ecosystem. Microsoft’s potential entry into the white-label game streaming market may pose a formidable challenge to the dominance of Google Stadia.