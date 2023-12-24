Microsoft’s Exciting Announcement: Win a Custom Rebel Moon Xbox Series X Giveaway!

Microsoft is thrilled to announce a special giveaway for fans of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. In celebration of the highly-anticipated OTT release of Rebel Moon on Netflix, Microsoft is offering an incredible prize package. One lucky winner will receive a custom Xbox Series X console inspired Rebel Moon, along with an elite controller and a stand featuring stunning Rebel Moon artwork. As an added bonus, the winner will also receive a free three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

To participate in this exciting giveaway, simply follow Xbox’s official account on Twitter and retweet the designated post with the hashtag #RebelMoonXboxSweepstakes. However, keep in mind that applicants must be 18 years old or older to be eligible for the Rebel Moon giveaway. For those under 18, parental or legal guardian consent is required.

The contest will run until January 3, 6:30 p.m. PT, giving fans ample time to enter and have a chance at winning this exclusive Xbox Series X console. The rules are straightforward: create or use an existing account on Twitter, follow @Xbox, and retweet one of the designated promotional tweets containing the required hashtag. Retweets must match the exact form of the original tweet to be eligible for entry.

After the giveaway was announced, fans took to social media to express their excitement. Many shared their gratitude to Xbox and Rebel Moon, exclaiming their disbelief and anticipation for the contest. Some fans even mentioned that they would be thrilled just to have the opportunity to take pictures of the unique console.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to win a custom Rebel Moon Xbox Series X console. Follow Xbox on Twitter, retweet the contest post, and you could be the lucky winner. Good luck and may the Rebel Moon be with you!