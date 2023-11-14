Microsoft Addresses Delays in Saving Attachments in Outlook Desktop

Microsoft has successfully resolved a known issue that was causing significant delays for Microsoft 365 customers when trying to save attachments in Outlook Desktop. The bug, which was first acknowledged in July, specifically impacted Outlook users attempting to save attachments to a network share.

Upon encountering the problem, users would be presented with a “Trying to connect” dialog box, resulting in prolonged loading times for the “Save As” dialog. This issue affected Microsoft 365 Apps, particularly in the Current Channel and Monthly Enterprise Channel versions.

As of now, Microsoft has deployed a fix for this issue to insiders, with a gradual rollout starting from building 25991.1000.rs_prerelease.231102-1335. This fix follows a similar bug that was addressed in February, which affected Office Suite apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as users saving email attachments to a network share.

For customers impacted this bug who are not part of the Insider program, Microsoft has provided a temporary fix. Users can revert to an earlier M365 Apps build and disable the WebClient Windows service from starting at login to address the issue.

To perform this workaround, users need to follow these steps:

1. Rollback the M365 Apps to a previous build using the guidelines provided in Microsoft’s article on how to revert to an earlier version of Office.

2. In the Windows Services, open services.msc using the Run (Win+R) command.

3. Locate the WebClient service and open its properties.

4. Stop the service and change the Startup type to Disabled.

It is worth noting that Microsoft had previously provided workarounds for other bugs affecting Outlook Desktop. These included issues with opening hyperlinks with IP addresses or fully qualified domain names (FQDN) and problems causing slow starts and app freezes for Outlook for Microsoft 365 customers.

With Microsoft’s timely resolution of these known issues, Outlook Desktop users can expect smoother operations and better productivity moving forward.

