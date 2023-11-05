New Title: Microsoft Reverses Decision to Remove Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Benefit for Employees

Microsoft has reversed its decision to remove the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit for its employees after receiving complaints from the workforce. The company’s initial plans to eliminate the benefit in January sparked objections among employees, prompting Xbox chief Phil Spencer to intervene.

In a message on Microsoft’s internal Viva platform, Spencer confirmed that the decision would be reversed and that employees would retain their access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. “After looking into this more with the team, I just want to confirm that no change will be made to Game Pass availability in 2024,” Spencer stated. He expressed appreciation for the feedback and apologized for any confusion caused.

The reversal ensures that Microsoft employees will continue to enjoy the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a subscription option they have had since its launch in 2019. Previously, Microsoft employees also had access to Xbox Live Gold as a complimentary perk.

While the exact reasons for the original decision to remove the benefit remain unclear, it appears to have been driven considerations related to employee benefits and human resources. Spencer himself was not aware of the plan until the complaints surfaced, prompting him to swiftly reverse the change.

