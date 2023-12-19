Microsoft to Terminate Support for Windows 10 in 2025

Microsoft recently announced on its official website that it will be ending support for Windows 10, marking the beginning of the operating system’s end of support (EOS) phase. This move Microsoft aims to encourage users to transition to newer versions of Windows, such as Windows 11.

According to data from StatCounter, Windows 10 currently holds a dominant market share of 71.64% among operating systems. Interestingly, this market share has remained unchanged over the past year, with figures from September 2023 identical to those of September 2022. However, users are now expected to shift to Windows 11 as Microsoft discontinues support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025.

The primary motivation behind this decision is to ensure that users are running the latest security updates and not relying on outdated operating systems. Microsoft emphasizes the importance of organizations not running unsupported software, as it exposes them to significant security risks and possible compliance violations.

Microsoft assures users that Windows 11 is the most secure Windows version to date. It boasts advanced encryption, robust system security, intelligent safeguards against evolving threats, and other features such as Copilot in Windows. These measures are designed to enhance protection and productivity for organizations.

Although Windows 10 still has two years of support remaining, during this time, it will continue to receive regular updates. Microsoft encourages users to start planning their transition to Windows 11 in order to benefit from its enhanced security features and other capabilities.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s announcement of the end of support for Windows 10 in 2025 signals the company’s commitment to ensuring user security and encouraging the adoption of newer Windows versions. Users are advised to prepare for the transition to Windows 11, which offers advanced security measures and improved productivity features.