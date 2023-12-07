New AI Chip from AMD Set to Rival Nvidia’s H100

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is preparing to launch its new Instinct MI300X AI accelerator in the coming months, offering a more cost-effective alternative to Nvidia’s competing products, which can cost up to $40,000. The CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, compared the MI300X directly to Nvidia’s H100 at an investor event, highlighting its 192GB of HBM3 memory and superior performance in delivering faster responses to complex queries. Despite this announcement, AMD’s stock ended slightly down.

If the Instinct MI300X gains traction among tech companies working on AI applications, it could pose a significant threat to Nvidia’s dominance in the market. Nvidia, whose sales more than tripled in Q3, is already anticipating a hit in its current quarter due to US restrictions on chip exports to China. However, Lisa Su also mentioned that AMD has improved its software suite, ROCm, which addresses a key concern among developers in the AI space who have favored Nvidia’s products.

Wall Street analysts currently have a consensus “buy” rating on Nvidia’s shares, but the arrival of the Instinct MI300X could disrupt this sentiment and lead to a shift in the market. With its promise of greater performance and productivity for large language models, AMD’s new AI chip is poised to compete head-on with Nvidia and potentially eat into its sales. Investors will be watching closely to see how the industry landscape evolves as these two tech giants vie for dominance in the AI chip market.