Microsoft Advertising and Snapchat Team Up to Enhance Digital Advertising

Microsoft Advertising and Snapchat have announced a groundbreaking partnership that aims to revolutionize digital advertising. This collaboration combines Microsoft Advertising’s Chat Ads API with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot to deliver highly relevant Sponsored Links to Snapchat’s vast user base. With over 750 million monthly users, Snapchat is a dominant force in social media, and its My AI chatbot boasts more than 150 million users who exchange over 10 billion messages on the platform.

This partnership creates a unique opportunity for brands to seamlessly integrate Sponsored Links into the Snapchat user experience. By leveraging the power of generative artificial intelligence, advertisers can engage with Snapchat users in deep and meaningful conversations, gaining a holistic understanding of user context and delivering content that feels native and relevant.

The strategic alliance between Microsoft Advertising and Snapchat also provides advertisers access to Snapchat’s expansive mobile-first audience. By prioritizing mobile traffic in their Microsoft Advertising campaigns and utilizing positive mobile bid modifiers, advertisers can expect significant performance growth. Snapchatters can access this new chat conversational experience through the My AI chatbot in the Chat tab.

Initial testing of this partnership has been promising, resulting in increased mobile traffic and improved cost per acquisition for advertisers. As Microsoft Advertising and Snapchat continue to explore innovations in generative AI and chat offerings, the future of digital advertising looks even more exciting. This partnership is set to deliver exceptional returns for advertisers and extend their reach across mobile devices.

