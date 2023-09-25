Microsoft Integrates Bing Chat AI and DALL-E 3 Image Creator into SwiftKey Keyboard for Android

Microsoft has introduced a new update for Android users, integrating Bing Chat AI and DALL-E 3 powered ‘Image Creator’ into its SwiftKey keyboard. This update allows users to easily generate and share AI-powered images on popular apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram.

To access this feature, users need to download SwiftKey from the Play Store, enable it, and access the “Bing” icon within the emoji section of the keyboard. From there, they can type a description and generate an artwork using the DALL-E 3 Image Creator.

The integration of Bing Chat AI and DALL-E 3 into SwiftKey provides users with various AI features. These include tone adjustments and a ‘Compose Box’, which allows users to generate different types of written content such as paragraphs, emails, and blog posts.

The DALL-E 3 Image Creator was initially rolled out to select users on the web, and it has now been integrated directly into Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard for Android. However, access to DALL-E 3 is still limited to lucky users. For those who do not have access to DALL-E 3, the image creator is powered the slightly less capable DALL-E 2.

Using the Bing Image Creator with DALL-E on Android is a simple process. After downloading SwiftKey Keyboard and enabling it, users can open the text field in apps like WhatsApp. From there, they can click the emoji icon, select the artwork icon (Bing Creator), sign in to their Microsoft account, type the prompt or description of the artwork, and press enter. The generated DALL-E images can then be shared with contacts or groups on various messaging apps.

Bing Image Creator is just one of the many AI features offered SwiftKey. The keyboard also integrates Bing Chat, allowing users to perform Bing searches, adjust their writing tone, and engage in chat conversations to receive detailed responses from Bing.

Unfortunately, these features are currently only available on Android and are not accessible on iOS devices. However, Microsoft has an updated Bing app for iPhone and iPad that offers free access to GPT-4 and DALL-E 3.

