Qualcomm Announces Workforce Reduction Despite Recent High-Profile Deals

San Diego-based microchip manufacturing giant, Qualcomm, has revealed plans to reduce its workforce laying off approximately 1,258 employees across various roles in California. The layoffs come as part of the company’s broader cost-cutting strategy, in response to declining revenue. Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala addressed the challenge of declining revenue in an August call with analysts, stating that the company would proactively implement additional cost actions until there are sustained signs of improving fundamentals.

This news follows Qualcomm’s recent deals with Apple and Meta Platforms. Qualcomm has announced that it will supply 5G microchips to Apple through at least 2026, and it is also the chip supplier for Meta’s newly announced Quest 3. However, Qualcomm is not the only tech giant facing workforce reductions. Meta Platforms, the force behind the metaverse, is reportedly planning a downsizing within its Reality Labs division, which is crucial to the company’s augmented reality and virtual reality product development.

Despite these challenges, Meta remains committed to innovation, with smart glasses and AR glasses currently in development. However, the company has struggled with chip production, leading to reliance on external providers like Qualcomm. Meta has already undergone a series of layoffs, slashing around 21,000 jobs since November of last year, as a way to control costs amid slowing revenue growth and rising inflation.

These layoffs at Qualcomm and Meta indicate challenges faced the tech industry as a whole, highlighting that even major players are not immune to economic pressures and the need for fiscal discipline. The industry will be closely watching to see how these developments impact the future trajectories of these companies.

