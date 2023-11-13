Mick Jagger Enjoys Vibrant Visit to Kolkata, Celebrates Cricket and Cultural Traditions

Mick Jagger, the legendary founder and frontman of The Rolling Stones, recently embarked on a lively visit to the City of Joy – Kolkata. The iconic rock musician, known for his immense love for cricket, was spotted at the Eden Garden stadium, engrossed in the England vs Pakistan match as a guest of the English team.

During his visit, Jagger displayed his enthusiasm for both cricket and the rich cultural traditions of Kolkata. Dressed in a distinctive printed shirt, pants, and cap, the renowned singer-actor truly embraced the vibrant spirit of the city.

In addition to enjoying the cricket match, Jagger joined in the celebrations of Diwali and Kali Pujo, two significant festivals in Kolkata. He took to Instagram and Facebook to extend his wishes on these auspicious occasions, stating, “Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. Shubh Deepavali aur Jai Kali Ma [Happy Diwali and Jai Maa Kali].” Jagger also shared stunning pictures of various Ma Kali idols and pandals, showcasing his appreciation for the traditions and customs of the region.

As a guest of honor at the cricket match, Jagger was treated to a specially curated Bengali lunch at the corporate box office the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). This gesture highlighted the warm hospitality extended to the esteemed musician during his time in Kolkata.

In continuation of his memorable visit, Jagger even had the chance to meet the legendary Usha Uthup, an iconic singer. Together, they shared a moment and sang a line from The Rolling Stones’ iconic hit “Satisfaction.” The joyous encounter was captured on video Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, who described the meeting as “too cool!”

Mick Jagger’s visit to Kolkata not only showcased his passion for cricket and his respect for cultural traditions, but it also demonstrated the power of music in bringing people together. As a celebrated English singer and songwriter, Jagger has left an indelible mark on the music industry and continues to inspire fans worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: What is Mick Jagger known for?

A: Mick Jagger is known as the founder and frontman of The Rolling Stones, one of the most iconic rock bands in history. He is also recognized for his solo music career.

Q: When was Mick Jagger born?

A: Mick Jagger was born on July 26, 1943.

Q: Did Mick Jagger receive any honours?

A: Yes, Mick Jagger was honored with a knighthood in 2002 for his contributions to popular music.

Q: What festivals did Mick Jagger celebrate in Kolkata?

A: During his visit, Mick Jagger celebrated Diwali and Kali Pujo, two significant festivals in Kolkata.

Q: Who did Mick Jagger meet in Kolkata?

A: Mick Jagger had the opportunity to meet the iconic singer Usha Uthup during his visit to Kolkata.