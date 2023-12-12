New weather patterns to bring significant warm-up later in the week

According to meteorologists, a significant warm-up is expected to occur later in the week, resulting in temperatures resembling those of late October rather than early December. While it will take a few days for this warm-up to fully unfold, there will also be a period of light precipitation during the transition.

Weather experts have forecasted the movement of rain and snow across Michigan for this week. Two weak storm systems are projected to pass through the region on Tuesday and Thursday, potentially followed a more intense and widespread precipitation event on Sunday.

On Tuesday, snowfall is expected to be minimal, with accumulations of less than an inch across southern Michigan. A similar pattern is likely to occur on Thursday, with light snowfall predicted for areas in northeast Lower, the Saginaw Valley, and the Thumb.

The most captivating aspect of this week’s weather, however, lies in the anticipated rise in temperatures. A few days of temperatures in the 30s are anticipated before a significant warm-up on Friday. While the temperatures are not expected to reach record highs, which generally hover around the low-60s, Friday afternoon is projected to see temperatures of approximately 57 degrees for the southeastern half of Lower Michigan.

If a strong storm system materializes in western Lower Michigan on Sunday, another warm day could be in store, despite the likelihood of rain.

In conclusion, for those eagerly awaiting a substantial warm-up, the wait will soon be over as late this week ushers in a change in weather patterns, contributing to milder temperatures across the region.