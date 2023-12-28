Top TikTok Videos in Michigan Showcase Local Talent and Viral Moments

Summary: Michigan-based TikTok creators have captured the attention of millions with their entertaining and heartfelt videos. From quirky challenges to heartwarming stories, these viral moments have caught the eye of TikTok users across the state and beyond.

1. Selda Lulja: Dominating the Duck Game

Selda Lulja, a resident of Detroit, surprised TikTok users with her incredible skills in a duck game. Despite having a modest following of 16.8 thousand, her 19-second video garnered a staggering 33.9 million views and 5.4 million likes, making it the most-watched TikTok video in Michigan for 2023.

2. Extra Medium: Trivia Game Fun in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids-based TikTok channel, Extra Medium, engaged their 194.8 thousand followers with a simple trivia game on the street. Their video racked up an impressive 29.7 million views and 1.7 million likes, showcasing their knack for capturing attention.

3. DanaOnAir: Unfortunate Ice Storm Aftermath

After a devastating ice storm in Kalamazoo, a resident uploaded security camera footage of a tree splitting and damaging a neighbor’s home. Although a heartbreaking incident, the video garnered 19.3 million views and 1.7 million likes, highlighting the resilience and support within the community.

4. Tim_H_Dives: Running down Sleeping Bear Dunes

With only 4,423 followers, Tim_H_Dives surprised viewers with his video capturing a thrilling run down Sleeping Bear Dunes. The video became an instant hit, accumulating 18.7 million views and 1.6 million likes, showcasing the power of adventure and nature.

5. Visitour.me: MSU Musical Moments

A 30-second video featuring an MSU student asking about a song preference went viral, receiving 14.1 million views and 1.9 million likes. The TikTok channel, Visitour.me, which currently has 150.4 thousand followers, successfully captured the musical interests of TikTok users.

6. Backwoodkenn: The Fastest Sandwich Maker

In an impressive display, a video showcasing “the fastest sandwich maker” clocked in at just 8 seconds but captured 13.2 million views and 2.2 million likes. The @backwoodkenn channel, with 3,761 followers, proved that quick, satisfying content strikes a chord with TikTok users.

7. EmmaLeeSanders: Lighting up TikTok

With 142.7 thousand followers, EmmaLee Sanders shared a mesmerizing 7-second video that caught the attention of TikTok users, accumulating 12.1 million views and 497.7 thousand likes. Her creative and captivating content continues to shine.

8. Our Awesome World: Showcasing Michigan’s Beauty

The TikTok channel, Our Awesome World, boasts an impressive 2.1 million followers. Their Michigan video, although not original content, showcased the state’s beauty through various small videos edited together. Accumulating 10.1 million views and 866.3 thousand likes, this video highlighted Michigan’s hidden gems.

9. Mr. Rice A.K.A. Goin1836: Hacking with Chopsticks

Mr. Rice, with 1.3 million followers, went viral with his chopstick hack video. Garnering 8.3 million views and 640.4 thousand likes, his creative kitchen skills impressed TikTok users across the state.

10. Callmebelly: Exploring Afghan Cuisine

Elliot, known as Callmebelly, skyrocketed to popularity with a video showcasing his experience trying Afghan food in his hometown of Lansing. The video garnered 7.2 million views and 778.7 thousand likes, captivating viewers with his culinary adventure.

While these were the top TikTok videos, several others deserved honorable mentions. From tear-jerking UofM stories to the introduction of Michigan women’s water polo freshmen, TikTok creators in Michigan have been capturing the hearts of viewers and sharing diverse content that resonates with their followers.