New Tiger Arrives at Potter Park Zoo, Joining Growing Family of Big Cats

Summary: Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, has welcomed a new addition to its family of big cats. Vikentii, a 14-year-old Amur tiger, recently arrived at the zoo from another accredited facility. The majestic tiger replaces Timmy, the previous Amur tiger, who has been relocated to another institution for breeding purposes. The zoo expresses its well wishes for Timmy’s new adventure and extends a warm welcome to Vikentii. This latest addition comes after a series of changes in the zoo’s big cat population, including the unfortunate euthanization of Sivaki, an Amur tiger, and the transfer of Liya, a female Amur tiger, to another zoo. The zoo has also dealt with the loss of two African lions and a snow leopard in recent years. Home to nearly 500 animals, including critically endangered black rhinos, red pandas, and spider monkeys, Potter Park Zoo continues to evolve and grow its diverse collection of wildlife.