Michigan Woman Receives 10-Year Sentence for COVID Fraud Scheme

A Benton Harbor woman has been handed a 10-year prison sentence for her involvement in a $1 million COVID fraud scheme. Roshell Beaty, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. The charges stem from Beaty and her family’s deceptive actions, which led to the theft of over $1 million in COVID relief funds between April 2020 and December 2021.

According to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, these funds included over $749,000 in unemployment insurance from five states and $287,784 in loans designated to assist struggling businesses affected the pandemic. Totten expressed disappointment that Beaty and her co-defendants had deliberately devised a fraudulent plan, taking advantage of federal pandemic dollars intended to support those in need during challenging times.

Beaty’s accomplices, including her sons Melvin Clinton and Christopher Branch, daughter Danielle Branch, Christopher Bates, and Brianna Rimpson, were all charged with wire fraud in October 2022. Additionally, Beaty faced charges related to obtaining an Economic Disaster Loan of $49,000 for a hair and nail salon, as well as charges connected to Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $258,148 for supposed small businesses.

“Hard-earned taxpayer dollars have been stolen these scam artists and cheats,” Totten emphasized. He expressed his office’s commitment to holding accountable those who engage in fraudulent activities and manipulate emergency benefits intended to help struggling individuals and businesses.

The severity of Beaty’s sentence serves as a deterrent to others who might consider similar actions in the future. This case highlights the significance of effectively investigating and prosecuting individuals involved in COVID-related fraud, ensuring justice is served, and demonstrating society’s commitment to protecting individuals and businesses affected the pandemic.