Ohio State Quarterback Kyle McCord Enters Transfer Portal Following Loss to Michigan Wolverines

In a surprising turn of events, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has decided to enter the transfer portal just over a week after losing to the Michigan Wolverines. The move comes shortly after Ohio State was eliminated from the College Football Playoff, adding to the speculation that Michigan’s victory had a significant impact on McCord’s decision.

While the exact reasons for McCord’s transfer are unknown, it is believed that the lack of commitment from Ohio State coach Ryan Day to name him as the starting quarterback for the next season played a role. With Ohio State seeking an upgrade at the position, it remains to be seen who will fill the void left McCord in the 2024 season.

The transfer portal is now open, and although it is unclear if any Michigan Wolverines players will enter, it is expected that Michigan football will be active in the portal, much like they were in the previous offseason. As the team continues to build momentum following their win over Ohio State, they will undoubtedly be looking to add talent and strengthen their roster through transfers.

Meanwhile, in recruiting news, Michigan football appears to be making strides in flipping defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale from his current commitment to USC. Palepale, a 6-foot-2, 305-pound prospect, is considered a three-star recruit and currently ranked 787th overall according to the On3 Industry rankings. Both EJ Holland and Zach Libby of The Wolverine have projected Palepale to switch his commitment to Michigan football, which would be a positive development for the team.

Additionally, Michigan is also competing for wide receiver Gatlin Bair, who decommitted from Boise State. The Wolverines are considered one of the top contenders for Bair, along with Oregon.

Overall, the recent developments surrounding Kyle McCord’s transfer and the positive recruiting buzz for Michigan football indicate that the Wolverines are building momentum and making strides both on and off the field.