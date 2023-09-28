Michigan Looks to Extend Win Streak Against Nebraska

Michigan is aiming for their fourth consecutive victory in the series against Nebraska as they face off for the 13th time on Saturday. The Wolverines, who have clinched the Big Ten championship for two consecutive years, are starting the 2023 season with a perfect 4-0 record. On the other hand, Nebraska has overcome a slow start and now stands at 2-2.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made a triumphant return to the sideline last week with a 31-7 win over Rutgers in their Big Ten opener. Nebraska’s coach, Matt Rhule, is still in search of his first win over a power conference team as the Cornhuskers’ head coach. While oddsmakers have Michigan heavily favored in this matchup, all eyes will be on Nebraska as they look to pull off an upset.

One key storyline to watch is the performance of Michigan’s running back, Blake Corum. Corum, who suffered a knee injury last season, has been in top form, rushing for multiple touchdowns in each of the Wolverines’ last three games. However, he and the rest of the Michigan running back room will face a tough challenge against a Nebraska defense that has given up just 42.6 rushing yards per game, the best in the FBS.

Nebraska’s quarterback situation is also a point of interest. Jeff Sims, a transfer from Georgia Tech, struggled with turnovers in the team’s two losses at the beginning of the season. This led to a switch to sophomore Heinrich Haarberg for the past two games. Haarberg has shown promise, throwing for 266 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Both quarterbacks have the ability to make an impact on the ground, but they will face a strong Michigan defense that ranks 12th nationally against the run.

For Nebraska, a victory over Michigan would be a defining upset. The Cornhuskers have not beaten a ranked opponent in their last 22 attempts and have not defeated an AP top-10 team since 2015. In contrast, Michigan brings offensive firepower to the table and has the potential to overpower Nebraska. However, the Huskers’ physicality could keep them in the game.

The game is set to take place at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will be televised on Fox. While Michigan is favored, Nebraska could keep the game competitive, and the Wolverines might not have an easy victory on their hands.

