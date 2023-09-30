Michigan vs. Nebraska: Wolverines Face Tough Road Test Against Huskers

The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for their first away game of the season as they travel to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten cross-division matchup. Michigan holds a 7-4-1 advantage in the all-time series, including three consecutive wins. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s return to the sideline in the Wolverines’ Big Ten opener against Rutgers resulted in a convincing 31-7 victory.

Michigan’s star running back, Blake Corum, has been in excellent form, rushing for multiple touchdowns in each of the team’s last three games. However, he will face a tough challenge against the Nebraska defense, which leads the FBS in rushing defense, allowing just 42.6 yards per game. Corum’s performance will play a key role in the Wolverines’ success on Saturday.

Nebraska has struggled with inconsistent play at the quarterback position. Jeff Sims, a transfer from Georgia Tech, had six turnovers in the team’s first two losses. Sophomore Heinrich Haarberg has taken over in the past two games and has shown promise, throwing for 266 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Haarberg’s ability to make plays with his legs adds another dimension to Nebraska’s offense, but they will face a tough challenge from a Michigan defense that ranks 12th nationally against the run.

This game is an opportunity for Nebraska to secure a defining upset victory. The program has struggled in recent years against ranked opponents, losing their last 22 matchups. Their last win over an AP top-five team came in 2001 against No. 2 Oklahoma. A victory over No. 2 Michigan would be a significant milestone for Coach Matt Rhule, who has yet to secure a win against a power conference team during his tenure at Nebraska.

Despite being heavy favorites according to the oddsmakers, Michigan cannot afford to underestimate Nebraska. The Huskers’ physicality and strong defense can keep them in the game. However, the offensive firepower of the Wolverines, led quarterback J.J. McCarthy, should prove to be too much for Nebraska to handle. Michigan moves to 5-0 with a victory, but Nebraska keeps it relatively close.