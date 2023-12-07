Michigan Workers and Advocacy Groups Clash Over Tipped Wage Increase

A group of bar and restaurant workers in Michigan gathered in Lansing on Tuesday to voice their opposition to a proposed wage increase for tipped workers. The workers argue that while it may seem beneficial on paper, the reality is that such an increase would not work in practice. This comes ahead of Thursday’s oral arguments at the Michigan Supreme Court regarding the minimum and tipped wage.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot proposal that aimed to raise the minimum wage and increase the pay for tip workers. However, the Republican-controlled legislature responded adopting an amended version in an attempt to prevent the ballot proposal from moving forward, sparking a legal battle. Earlier this year, the Michigan Court of Appeals blocked the wage increases for tipped workers.

Save MI Tips, an advocacy group, organized the roundtable in Lansing to raise awareness among decision-makers and lawmakers about the potential consequences of a tipped wage increase. They believe that the crisis surrounding this issue can be addressed the legislature.

One of the plaintiffs in the case, Michigan One Fair Wage, argues that the state violated the rights of its citizens adopting the measure and then overturning it within the same legislative session. They assert that the oral arguments being heard the Supreme Court are crucial for restoring democratic rights and economic justice for the people of Michigan.

John Sellek, a spokesperson for Save MI Tips, warns that if the ruling is overturned in favor of a tipped wage increase, restaurants will be forced to reduce their number of servers and bartenders, potentially leading to self-service establishments and increased costs.

As the legal battle unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Michigan Supreme Court will rule on this contentious issue that has far-reaching implications for workers and the restaurant industry in the state.