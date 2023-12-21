Michigan Supreme Court Debates Constitutional Validity of “Adopt and Amend” Strategy

The Michigan Supreme Court is currently grappling with the question of whether lawmakers should have the authority to adopt a law and subsequently modify it without seeking input from voters. This controversial strategy, known as “Adopt and Amend,” is being scrutinized for its potential violation of the state’s Constitution.

In 2018, a Republican-led legislature in Michigan adopted an incentive aimed at raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour. However, lawmakers then proceeded to change the law, deferring the wage increase until 2030 and prohibiting any alterations through another ballot initiative. Critics argue that this approach undermines the power of the people and infringes upon their right to direct democracy.

Chris White, the Director of Restaurant Opportunities Center of Michigan, emphasizes the importance of maintaining a fair process that adheres to the Constitution. “Democracy must always exist; now, we have a right to disagree on things, but the process must be a fair process,” White asserts.

Proponents of the “Adopt and Amend” strategy contend that it simply provides lawmakers with another tool for governing. Eric Restuccia, Deputy Solicitor General for the Department of Attorney General, argues that the Constitution does not explicitly limit the legislature’s authority to adopt and amend an initiative within the same session.

One of the key points of contention in this debate is the issue of minimum wage. Some businesses claim that they would struggle to afford an increased minimum wage, while others argue that $12 an hour is the bare minimum for a livable wage. Roquesha O’Neal, a restaurant worker with three decades of experience, voices concerns about the potential consequences of not increasing the minimum wage, citing the risks of poverty and homelessness that many families may face.

The Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of the “Adopt and Amend” strategy is anticipated to be delivered in the coming months. Until then, the debate surrounding the balance between legislative authority and direct democracy will continue to unfold.