Michigan Supreme Court Declines to Hear Immediate Appeal in Trump Ballot Case

The Michigan Supreme Court has made a decision not to immediately hear an appeal that sought to keep former President Donald Trump’s name off the state’s presidential primary ballot. Instead, the court has ordered that the case remain before the state court of appeals. The request for an immediate appeal was made a liberal group called Free Speech for People, which had also filed a lawsuit to prevent Trump from appearing on the ballot in Minnesota.

The group argued that Trump’s actions during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol violated the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. However, the Court of Claims Judge James Redford ruled that the question should be decided Congress, not the courts.

In their request to the Michigan Supreme Court, Free Speech for People asked for an expedited consideration and an emergency application topass the state Appeals Court. However, the Supreme Court stated that it was not convinced that the case should be reviewed them before going through the Court of Appeals.

The decision means that the issue of whether Trump’s name will appear on the primary ballot will now be considered the state court of appeals. It remains unclear when the appeals court will take up the case.

This ruling is part of the ongoing battle over Trump’s eligibility to run for office again after his presidency. Similar cases have been filed in other states, but the results have varied. All eyes will now be on the court of appeals in Michigan to see how they handle this contentious issue.