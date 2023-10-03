Michigan State’s 2023-24 Basketball Season to Feature Streaming-Only Games

Michigan State University’s basketball team will have five of its regular season games in the 2023-24 season broadcast exclusively on Peacock, according to the Big Ten conference’s recently released television schedule. This marks a significant shift for the program as they navigate their new 10-year television contract, which includes streaming-only games and the absence of Big Ten basketball on ESPN for the first time in decades.

The Spartans’ game against the University of Michigan on January 30th will be one of the notable matchups available exclusively on Peacock. Additionally, their home games against Wisconsin, Penn State, and Iowa, as well as their away game against Minnesota, will also be streamed on the platform.

The Big Ten television schedule release also provided tipoff times for most of the games. Noteworthy games include an 8 p.m. tip on Saturday, March 2nd, against Purdue, and a 4:30 p.m. game on Sunday, March 10th, to close out the regular season, both broadcasted on FOX and CBS respectively.

Michigan State’s 2023-24 basketball season promises to be an exciting one, with a mix of traditional television broadcasts and streaming-only games on Peacock. Fans will need to make sure they have a subscription to Peacock to catch all the action as the Spartans take on their Big Ten rivals. It is an exciting time for basketball fans as the landscape of broadcasting continues to evolve.

Definitions:

– Peacock: A streaming platform owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of content, including sports.

– Big Ten: One of the oldest collegiate athletic conferences in the United States, consisting of 14 universities primarily located in the Midwest.

