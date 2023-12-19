Michigan College Access Network Strives to Close Educational Gaps

Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) is diligently working towards increasing college access for students from low-income backgrounds, students of color, and first-generation students. Recent data reveals some promising advancements in this area. However, there is still considerable room for improvement. State leaders must allocate more resources towards high schools, colleges, and communities to provide students with the necessary guidance and support. Ryan Fewins-Bliss, the executive director of MCAN, emphasizes the significance of having compassionate counselors, advisors, and mentors who genuinely care about students’ success and well-being.

In a positive development, Michigan’s new Michigan Achievement Scholarship, introduced with the high school graduating class of 2023, has distributed over $53 million in scholarships to assist more than 25,400 students. This initiative aims to alleviate financial barriers and expand educational opportunities for deserving individuals.

Additionally, Michigan Reconnect, the state’s tuition-free community college program, has received an overwhelming response from adults across the state. To date, approximately 142,000 Michigan adults have submitted applications, highlighting a strong demand for accessible higher education options.

While these initiatives demonstrate progress and growing enthusiasm for pursuing post-secondary education, there remains an urgent need for sustained investment in Michigan’s educational landscape. By prioritizing resources for counselors, advisors, and community support networks, the state can ensure that all students receive comprehensive guidance regarding their college and career paths.

MCAN is dedicated to closing the educational gaps that persist in Michigan. By fostering a supportive environment that nurtures the aspirations of all students, regardless of their socio-economic background, MCAN and its partners are determined to expand access to higher education and empower Michigan’s future generations. With continued investment and collaboration, Michigan can pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous educational system.