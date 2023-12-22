Mount Bohemia in Michigan Named Best Ski Resort in North America

Mount Bohemia, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, has been voted as the top ski resort in North America the readers of USA Today 10Best. This award-winning resort boasts an impressive average of 270 inches of snowfall each year and features the largest vertical drop in the Midwest at 900 feet. With 585 acres of glades, chutes, and tree-lined runs, Mount Bohemia provides visitors with a thrilling and diverse skiing experience.

Michigan’s natural winter playground is known for its lake-effect snow, which contributes to the exceptional skiing conditions found at Mount Bohemia. The Keweenaw Peninsula, in particular, attracts skiers and snowboarders from across the Midwest and beyond due to its high annual snowfall totals and challenging terrain. The resort’s proximity to Lake Superior adds to its allure, offering a beautiful backdrop for outdoor enthusiasts.

Michigan, with over 40 ski resorts scattered across both peninsulas, provides a wide array of options for winter sports enthusiasts. From signature runs at various ski areas and resorts, visitors can experience the thrill and beauty of the state’s diverse skiing destinations.

If you’re seeking the ultimate skiing adventure, look no further than Mount Bohemia in Michigan. With its record-breaking snowfall, extensive runs, and breathtaking location, this ski resort truly deserves its title as the best in North America. Pack your gear and get ready for an unforgettable winter getaway.