Michigan’s Mount Bohemia Named Top Ski Resort in North America

Summary: Mount Bohemia in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has earned the prestigious title of being voted the No. 1 ski resort in North America in the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.

Mount Bohemia, nestled in the picturesque surroundings near Lac La Belle in Mohawk, has become the premier winter destination for avid skiers and snowboarders. The resort’s strategic location in the Keweenaw Peninsula, which receives an average snowfall of 273 inches per year, ensures an abundance of fresh powder throughout the season.

As the only ski resort in North America to boast dry lake effect snow, Mount Bohemia offers a unique experience akin to that of Western resorts. The dry powder conditions accumulate consistently, making for incredibly smooth and enjoyable skiing and snowboarding adventures.

What sets Mount Bohemia apart from other Midwest resorts are its exceptionally long runs, boasting impressive vertical drops, and the deepest powder found in the region. Ski enthusiasts are captivated the resort’s vast terrain, complete with challenging slopes and thrilling off-piste opportunities.

Mount Bohemia’s prominence in the 2023 Readers’ Choice contest is a testament to the resort’s commitment to providing an unmatched winter sports experience. Visitors can expect not only world-class skiing and snowboarding facilities but also top-notch amenities and accommodations. The resort’s dedication to customer satisfaction has undoubtedly contributed to its well-deserved recognition as the best ski resort in North America.

Whether you are a seasoned skier or someone looking to embark on a thrilling winter adventure, Mount Bohemia offers an unrivaled experience in the heart of Michigan. Embrace the magic of the snowy landscapes, challenge your limits on the slopes, and indulge in the warmth of a ski resort that has truly earned its accolades.