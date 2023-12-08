Michigan License Plate Controversy: Legal Battle Over “G0BLUE” Plate

In a surprising turn of events, a Michigan man has filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Secretary of State over the loss of his beloved “G0BLUE” license plate. Joseph Hardig III, a University of Michigan graduate and Detroit-area lawyer, is seeking legal action after his vanity plate was unexpectedly given away to someone else.

The “G0BLUE” license plate holds a special significance for Hardig as it is not only a family heirloom but also a symbol of his love for the university. When he attempted to renew the plate, he was shocked to find out that it had been assigned to another car owner.

The new owner of the plate, Jonathan Fine, who is also a University of Michigan graduate, discovered its availability on a state website and decided to claim it, despite not having a strong attachment to it. While he understands Hardig’s disappointment, Fine has expressed willingness to relinquish the plate if he can find an alternative option.

In response to the situation, Hardig has taken legal action and is asking a judge to prevent the state from transferring the plate to Fine. The Secretary of State has chosen not to comment on the ongoing lawsuit.

This license plate controversy highlights the passion and dedication of Michigan residents towards their alma maters and favorite sports teams. Many individuals in the state embrace the opportunity to personalize their license plates, making them a unique expression of their interests and identities.

While the lawsuit remains unresolved, it raises questions about the process of assigning and renewing vanity plates in Michigan. It remains to be seen how the legal battle will unfold and whether it will have an impact on the allocation of personalized license plates in the future.