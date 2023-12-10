Man Wins Lifetime Prize in Michigan Lottery

In a stroke of luck that has left him feeling grateful this holiday season, an Oakland County man has won a lifetime prize of $25,000 a year from the Michigan Lottery. Bruce Quigley, 54, became the lucky winner when his Lucky For Life ticket matched all five white balls drawn on November 23rd. What makes Quigley’s win even more special is that he bought the winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

Quigley, who has a Lucky for Life online subscription, never wants to miss a draw. The morning after the drawing, he checked his email and was surprised to see a message from the Lottery that he had never seen before. Intrigued, he logged in to his Lottery account and discovered $390,000 pending. At first, he thought it was a joke, but after exploring the website, he realized that he had indeed won $25,000 a year for life. Overjoyed, he shared the news with his wife, making it the best Thanksgiving ever.

Quigley recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. Instead of receiving annual annuity payments for 20 years or for life, he opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000. Quigley plans to use the winnings as a financial cushion for retirement, ensuring a comfortable future for himself and his wife.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have won this prize,” Quigley shared. “With this financial boost, I can look forward to a secure retirement. It’s truly a dream come true.”

This incredible win reminds us all that sometimes luck can be on our side, even when we least expect it. Quigley’s story is a reminder to never give up hope and to always seize opportunities when they arise.