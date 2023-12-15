Michigan Auto Insurance Costs Continue to Soar Despite Attempts at Reform

Michigan residents continue to face some of the highest auto insurance premiums in the nation, despite efforts lawmakers to lower costs. With average annual premiums of $2,140, Michigan drivers pay nearly 22 percent more than the national average. Detroit residents bear an even heavier burden, with average premiums reaching $4,726, making it the second-highest in the country after New York City.

The state’s auto insurance system has long been a subject of contention, with crash survivors and healthcare providers alike decrying its complexity and stringent restrictions on medical expenses. A law passed in 2019 aimed to tackle the issue reducing auto insurance premiums and giving drivers the option to choose lower levels of personal injury protection. However, critics argue that the law fell short of its intended goals.

In a surprising turn of events, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in July that the 2019 law does not apply to individuals injured prior to its passage. This decision has prompted the Senate to propose legislation to extend similar protections to future crash victims.

Despite bipartisan support in the Senate, the proposed legislation has faced opposition from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration and several Republicans involved in drafting the existing law. Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt warned that the bills would result in higher car insurance rates in the state.

One critic of the Senate legislation is Representative Brenda Carter, a Detroit Democrat who chairs the House Insurance and Financial Services Committee. Carter believes that the proposed bills would be a step in the wrong direction, undoing important reforms and increasing costs for Michigan residents. She advocates for a more targeted solution that addresses service payment for a specific segment without burdening low-income drivers with higher rates.

On the other hand, care providers who support the Senate bills argue that they provide a necessary fix that would not impede drivers’ ability to purchase more affordable insurance policies. Tom Judd, executive director of the Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council, expressed disappointment in Carter’s stance but remains hopeful that the House will find a solution that improves care options for accident survivors.

As the debate on Michigan’s auto insurance system rages on, it remains to be seen whether lawmakers can reach a consensus on reforms that will alleviate the financial burden on residents while ensuring adequate coverage for accident victims.