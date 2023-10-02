High School Football Games in Oakland County, Michigan This Week

Catch all the excitement of high school football games happening this week in Oakland County, Michigan. Whether you’re a fan, a family member, or an alum, you won’t want to miss out on the hard-hitting action. Here’s how to stream the games:

On Tuesday, October 3, Novi High School will be hosting a game against an opponent yet to be determined. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM ET. You can watch the game live from Novi, MI.

On Friday, October 6, there are several games to choose from:

– Oak Park High School will be facing off against Ferndale High School at 6:00 PM ET in Oak Park, MI.
– Lamphere High School will be hosting South Lake High School at 7:00 PM ET in Madison Heights, MI.
– Lutheran Northwest High School will be competing against Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School at 7:00 PM ET in Rochester Hills, MI.
– Lincoln High School – Warren will be playing against Hazel Park High School at 7:00 PM ET in Warren, MI.
– Howell High School will be hosting Novi High School, with kickoff at 7:00 PM ET in Howell, MI.
– Bloomfield Hills High School will have a game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent at 7:00 PM ET in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
– Walled Lake Central High School will be facing Waterford Kettering High School at 7:00 PM ET in Commerce Charter Township, MI.
– Milford High School will be hosting Walled Lake Western High School at 7:00 PM ET in Highland, MI.
– South Lyon East High School will be playing against a TBD opponent at 7:00 PM ET in South Lyon, MI.
– Powers Catholic High School will be hosting Detroit Country Day High School at 7:00 PM ET in Flint, MI.
– New Haven High School will be facing Clawson High School at 7:00 PM ET in New Haven, MI.
– Goodrich High School will be hosting Brandon High School at 7:00 PM ET in Goodrich, MI.
– Shrine Catholic High School will be competing against University Liggett School at 7:00 PM ET in Royal Oak, MI.
– Troy High School will be hosting Berkley High School at 7:00 PM ET in Troy, MI.
– Lakeland High School will be playing against South Lyon High School at 7:00 PM ET in White Lake, MI.
– Athens High School – Troy will have a game against Royal Oak High School at 7:00 PM ET in Troy, MI.
– Oxford High School will be hosting West Bloomfield High School at 7:00 PM ET in Oxford, MI.
– Clarkston High School will be facing Lake Orion High School at 7:00 PM ET in Clarkston, MI.
– Seaholm High School will be playing against Avondale High School at 7:00 PM ET in Birmingham, MI.
– North Farmington High School will be hosting Avondale High School at 7:00 PM ET in Farmington Hills, MI.
– Rochester High School will be facing Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at 7:00 PM ET in Rochester Hills, MI.
– Bishop Foley High School will be competing against Gabriel Richard High School – Ann Arbor at 7:00 PM ET in Madison Heights, MI.
– Stoney Creek High School will be hosting Rochester Adams High School at 7:00 PM ET in Rochester Hills, MI.
– Detroit Catholic Central High School will be playing against St. John’s Jesuit at 7:00 PM ET in Wixom, MI.
– Waterford Mott High School will be facing Walled Lake Northern High School at 7:00 PM ET in Waterford, MI.

Tune in to the NFHS Network to catch all the games and support your favorite teams!

Definitions:
– ET: Eastern Time (Time Zone)
– MI: Michigan (State)
– NFHS Network: National Federation of State High School Associations Network

Source: Data Skrive

