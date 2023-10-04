Where to Watch High School Football in Menominee County, Michigan This Week

If you’re eager to catch the high school football games happening in Menominee County, Michigan this week, you’re in luck! There are several games scheduled that you won’t want to miss.

On Friday, October 6th, Superior Central High School will be going head to head with North Central High School in Powers, Michigan. The game kicks off at 6:00 PM CT, and if you can’t make it to the stadium, you can easily catch the action streaming it online.

Another Friday game to keep an eye on is between Negaunee High School and Menominee High School in Menominee, Michigan. This game starts at 6:30 PM CT and promises to be an exciting matchup. You can also stream this game online if you’re unable to attend in person.

On Saturday, October 7th, there are two more games happening in Menominee County. Stephenson High School will be taking on Wakefield-Marenisco High School in Wakefield, Michigan at 1:00 PM CT. And Bark River-Harris High School will be facing off against West Iron County High School in Iron River, Michigan at 1:30 PM CT. Both of these games can be streamed online as well.

To stay up to date and watch these high school football games, you can tune in to the NFHS Network. This platform allows you to follow your favorite teams and schools throughout the season. Whether you want to support your family, alma mater, or just enjoy some exciting football action, the NFHS Network has you covered.

