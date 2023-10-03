How to Watch High School Football Games in Antrim County, Michigan This Week

If you’re eager to watch high school football games in Antrim County, Michigan this week, we’ve got you covered with all the information you need. The NFHS Network is the perfect platform to keep up with the action this season. Whether you want to root for your family members or support your alma mater, you can tune in to the live broadcasts on the NFHS Network.

Here are some other exciting high school football games happening in Michigan this week:

Thursday’s game features Central Lake High School taking on Onaway High School. The game will kick off at 7:00 PM ET on October 5 in Onaway, MI. It is a part of the Ski Valley Conference. You can watch the game visiting the provided link.

On Friday, Mancelona High School will face off against Charlevoix High School. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on October 6 in Charlevoix, MI. To catch the action, simply click on the provided link.

Saturday’s game will see Bellaire High School going head-to-head with Engadine High School. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on October 7 in Engadine, MI. To watch the game live, access the link provided.

Make sure not to miss these exciting high school football games in Michigan this week. Support your local teams and enjoy the thrill of high school athletics.

