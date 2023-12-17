Michigan Supreme Court Denies Expedited Appeal, Allowing Trump on Primary Ballot

In a recent development, the Michigan Supreme Court has decided not to immediately hear an appeal regarding a lower court’s ruling that permits former President Donald Trump’s name to be included on the state’s presidential primary ballot. The court stated that the case should first go through the state court of appeals before being considered the highest court in Michigan.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed in an attempt to prevent Trump’s name from appearing on state ballots, arguing that his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol violated the 14th Amendment. This clause prohibits anyone who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution from holding office.

Activists in Michigan had requested an expedited appeal and an emergency application topass the state Appeals Court, citing the urgency of finalizing and printing the ballots for the upcoming primary election. However, the Supreme Court’s decision means that the case will continue through the regular legal process and follow the established appellate procedures.

The liberal group Free Speech for People, which is also involved in a similar lawsuit in Minnesota, had sued Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to block Trump from the state’s ballot. However, their arguments were rejected Court of Claims Judge James Redford on the grounds that this was a matter for Congress to decide.

While disappointed with the procedural order, Free Speech for People expressed their intention to return to the Michigan Supreme Court after the proceedings in the Court of Appeals are completed. For now, the Court of Appeals will base its ruling on the already submitted legal briefs, without the need for an evidentiary hearing.

This decision the Michigan Supreme Court sets the stage for a continued legal battle over Trump’s eligibility to appear on the primary ballot, which will undoubtedly garner significant attention in the coming weeks.