Michigan Governor Signs Directive for State Vehicles to Transition to Zero-Emission

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive mandating that all state-owned vehicles in the state transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). Under this directive, light-duty vehicles must be converted to ZEVs 2033, and medium and heavy-duty vehicles must be converted 2040. This move has gained support from clean energy groups, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, and the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Governor Whitmer highlighted the leadership role Michigan automakers play in the transition to zero-emission vehicles. She stated that transitioning the state’s fleet will not only set an example but also drive demand for electric vehicles made in Michigan, resulting in lower costs for the state in terms of fuel and maintenance. Moreover, this transition will contribute to reduced air and noise pollution in communities across the state.

The executive directive provides guidelines for state departments and agencies to prioritize the purchase of ZEVs for their fleets. It also emphasizes transitioning vehicles that travel the most miles first and those located in communities historically affected high pollution levels. Additionally, the directive includes the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in high-density areas to support this transition.

Governor Whitmer’s directive follows the signing of a comprehensive legislative package that sets ambitious green energy goals for state power providers. Furthermore, it aligns with her efforts to promote EV manufacturing and ownership in Michigan.

The move Michigan echoes a similar commitment made New Mexico, where Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order requiring the complete electrification of the state’s government vehicle fleet 2035.

By prioritizing the transition to zero-emission vehicles in public fleets, Michigan joins a growing number of states aiming to lead in the adoption of clean transportation solutions. This aligns with President Biden’s executive order calling for federal vehicle acquisitions to be exclusively zero-emission 2035. The shift towards zero-emission vehicles is a significant step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building a cleaner future for our transportation systems.