Michigan’s Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Season: Regulations and Updates

Michigan’s muzzleloader deer hunting season is in full swing, offering hunters the opportunity to engage in this traditional form of hunting. However, it’s important to understand the regulations and any recent updates before heading out into the field.

One significant change this year is the focus on increasing antlerless harvest in the southern part of the Lower Peninsula. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recognizes the abundance of deer in this region and aims to manage the population effectively. As a result, the muzzleloader season has been reduced in the southern Lower Peninsula. This change allows hunters more opportunities to maximize their success and contribute to the management of the deer population.

In the Upper Peninsula, there are specific regulations for hunters with disabilities. Only certified hunters with a disability may use a crossbow or a modified bow during the muzzleloading season. This provision ensures that individuals with disabilities can also participate in the muzzleloader season and enjoy their hunting experience.

During the muzzleloader season, hunter orange requirements apply to those using a muzzleloader or firearm. However, if you choose to use a crossbow or archery equipment to hunt deer, hunter orange is not mandatory. It’s essential to adhere to these regulations for the safety of hunters and others in the area.

Additionally, hunters must report their harvested deer within 72 hours. This reporting requirement helps the DNR gather crucial data on deer populations and hunting success rates. The DNR’s Hunt Fish app provides convenient access to current regulations and allows hunters to report their harvest within the designated time frame.

As you embark on your muzzleloader deer hunting adventure, make sure to familiarize yourself with the specific regulations in your hunting area. Staying informed and compliant with these guidelines will contribute to a safe and successful hunting season.