Browndog Creamery Releases Unique Holiday Ice Cream Flavors

Browndog Creamery, a renowned ice cream parlor in Northville, Michigan, is known for its creative and unconventional ice cream flavors. This holiday season, they have introduced a range of six delightful and festive flavors that are available for nationwide delivery.

One of the standout flavors is “O Christmas Tree,” which features Christmas tree-shaped ice cream adorned with spiced poached pears. It’s a whimsical and delectable treat that captures the essence of the holiday season. Another flavor is “Gingerbread,” inspired the warm and spicy flavors of gingerbread cookies. It’s the perfect choice for those seeking a nostalgic holiday treat.

For a tangy and refreshing twist, Browndog Creamery offers “Yellow Snow,” a playful combination of marshmallow ice cream swirled with lemon and almonds. Meanwhile, “Peppermint Say Cheesecake” combines the coolness of peppermint with the indulgence of house-made chocolate cake for a creamy and decadent experience.

The holiday collection also includes “Nog & Snap,” a malted eggnog ice cream infused with homemade ginger snap cookies. Lastly, “Campfire S’more” combines classic s’mores ingredients like graham crackers, chocolate, honey, and marshmallow creme for a gooey and irresistible frozen treat.

Paul Gabriel, the co-founder of Browndog Creamery, expressed his excitement about the holiday flavors, saying, “Fall, winter, and holiday flavors are so much fun to play with and are just great in ice cream.” The ice cream flavors not only capture the festive spirit but also showcase the creative prowess of the creamery.

All six holiday flavors are available for purchase in pints for $8.50 each. Customers can also enjoy these flavors the scoop at the Browndog Barlor and Restaurant. While “Yellow Snow” and “Campfire S’mores” will be available through spring, the other four flavors will be on offer until Christmas or until supplies run out.

To ensure delivery in time for Christmas, online orders must be placed December 18. Whether enjoyed at the ice cream parlor or delivered straight to your doorstep, these unique holiday flavors from Browndog Creamery are sure to delight ice cream enthusiasts seeking a festive and playful dessert experience.