The Fight Over Minimum and Tipped Wage Continues in Michigan Supreme Court

The Michigan Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments this week in a case involving a 2018 ballot initiative aimed at increasing the minimum and tipped wage. The original proposal sought to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour and increase wages for tipped workers who currently earn $3.84 an hour. However, the Republican-led state legislature adopted an amended version of the proposal, sparking a legal battle that has been ongoing since 2021.

The Supreme Court will now decide whether to overturn a previous ruling that blocked wage increases for tipped workers. This issue has become a wedge in the restaurant industry, with some workers worried that eliminating the tip credit could result in the loss of tipping altogether. Advocates for the ballot proposal argue that higher wages would benefit workers providing a higher base pay, which would then be supplemented tips.

The original proposal aimed to gradually increase the tipped wage until it matched the full minimum wage in 2024. However, the law enacted the state legislature in 2018 kept the tipped wage at 38% of the minimum wage and pushed other increases back to 2030. A lawsuit filed in 2021 argued that this action was unconstitutional, and the Court of Claims agreed. However, a Court of Appeals decision overturned this ruling, just days before wages were set to rise.

The outcome of this case will have significant implications for restaurant owners, workers, and customers across Michigan. A survey conducted the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association found that the majority of restaurant operators expect they will have to increase prices or resort to layoffs if the ruling is overturned. On the other hand, eliminating the tipped wage could provide greater stability for workers, as evidenced lower poverty rates in states that have already eliminated the tipped minimum wage.

While the legal battle continues, another ballot proposal is seeking to increase Michigan’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and make adjustments to the tipped wage. This proposal is set to be decided voters in 2024.