Former Bachelorette Star Michelle Young Finds Love Again

After her highly-publicized breakup with ex-fiancé Nayte Olukoya, former Bachelorette star Michelle Young has found love once again. Young, 30, recently took to Instagram to officially introduce her new beau, Jack Leius, to the world.

In a heartwarming joint post, Young and Leius shared pictures that radiated happiness and love. One photo captured Leius, a sales consultant, affectionately kissing Young on the cheek, while another highlighted the couple beaming with joy at each other’s presence. The caption read, “Hit the Jackpot with you,” expressing Young’s delight and excitement.

The news of Young’s newfound love was met with enthusiasm and support from her Bachelor Nation friends. Rachel Recchia exclaimed, “HARD LAUNCH,” while Kaitlyn Bristowe showered the post with heart-eye emojis, showcasing the love and happiness surrounding Young’s relationship.

This relationship comes more than a year after Young and Olukoya ended their engagement, which had blossomed during Young’s season of The Bachelorette. Despite the breakup, Young shared heartfelt messages with Olukoya, describing their love and friendship. However, as time went on, they decided to cheer each other on from a distance.

Young’s breakup with Olukoya came as a surprise to many, including Young herself. In an interview on the Almost Famous podcast, she confessed that she had not anticipated their separation. Following the split, Olukoya addressed rumors of infidelity, clarifying that trust issues played a significant role in the breakup.

As Young embarks on her new chapter with Leius, fans and followers can’t help but share in her joy. The couple’s love story serves as a reminder that even after heartbreak, hope and love can blossom anew. We wish Michelle Young and Jack Leius all the happiness in their journey together.

