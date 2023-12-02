Actress Michelle Pfeiffer’s Eye Injury: The Unlikely Culprit

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer recently made headlines after revealing the cause of her nasty-looking black eye. In a series of pictures posted on Instagram, Pfeiffer shared her journey to recovery, showing herself applying ice to her inflamed and bruised eye.

Contrary to initial speculations of foul play or violence, the true cause of Pfeiffer’s injury turned out to be a rather unexpected culprit: pickleball. In her Instagram caption, Pfeiffer humorously warned others to “Stay out of the Kitchen!!” when playing the popular sport. It seems that a stray pickleball found its way to Pfeiffer’s eye, resulting in the alarming bruise.

While the incident may have been unsettling, Pfeiffer’s lighthearted approach to sharing her misfortune reminds us of her resilient spirit. The acclaimed actress continues to captivate audiences with her talent on the big screen.

Pfeiffer’s most recent role was in the highly-anticipated film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Reprising her role as Janet van Dyne, she joined a star-studded cast including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas. The film promises to bring even more excitement and adventure to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to her superhero endeavors, Pfeiffer also showcased her versatility in the Showtime series “The First Lady” where she portrayed Betty Ford, the wife of President Gerald Ford. The series, set to premiere in 2022, features an ensemble cast with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

Beyond her recent projects, Pfeiffer proved her comedic prowess in the dark comedy “French Exit” where she played the eccentric character Frances Price. This captivating performance, alongside Lucas Hedges, highlighted Pfeiffer’s ability to seamlessly embrace diverse roles.

As Michelle Pfeiffer recovers from her eye injury, her resilience and ability to find humor in unexpected circumstances serve as a reminder of her enduring presence in the entertainment industry. She continues to captivate audiences with her incredible talent and ability to bring characters to life onscreen.

FAQ

1. What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a popular sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is played with a paddle and a plastic ball on a court similar to a tennis court.

2. What other movies has Michelle Pfeiffer been in recently?

Besides “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “French Exit,” Michelle Pfeiffer will also be appearing in the Showtime series “The First Lady” as Betty Ford.

3. Who else is in the cast of “The First Lady”?

“The First Lady” features a star-studded cast, including Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.