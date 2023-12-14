Michelle Obama Visits Los Angeles for Business Meetings at CAA

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a notable appearance in Century City on Wednesday as she attended meetings at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in Los Angeles. The agency, which recently acquired majority ownership of the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground, played host to Michelle Obama and her team as they discussed various projects across film, TV, and other departments.

Higher Ground, known for its successful collaboration with Netflix on “Leave the World Behind,” a dystopian movie featuring Julia Roberts, has been receiving positive attention. The film garnered significant praise and sparked discussions on social media, with some notable comments from Elon Musk, the owner of X/Twitter.

Accompanying Michelle Obama were Higher Ground president Vinnie Malhotra, Joe Paulson, and Tonia Davis. This visit follows a previous visit from former President Barack Obama to CAA in September.

In addition to these meetings, Michelle Obama has been actively promoting other projects under Higher Ground. She recently attended the New Orleans premiere of “American Symphony,” a film centered around Grammy award winner Jon Batiste and his life partner, Suleika Jaouad. The former First Lady has also been involved in the promotion of “Rustin,” another Higher Ground title with award potential.

The Obamas have discussed several upcoming projects in a recent New York Times piece. Notable projects include a film adaptation of David W. Blight’s book “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” which will be written Kemp Powers and directed Regina King. They are also working on an adaptation of S.A. Cosby’s crime thriller “All the Sinners Bleed,” in collaboration with Steven Spielberg. Lastly, there are plans for a romantic comedy called “Fling,” based on J.F. Murray’s novel and starring Lupita Nyong’o.

Michelle Obama’s visit to CAA demonstrates her continued involvement in the entertainment industry and her commitment to promoting diverse and compelling storytelling through Higher Ground.