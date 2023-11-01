Michelin has just announced the 2023 list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in New York City, which features a diverse selection of eateries spanning various cuisines and neighborhoods. The Bib Gourmand awards recognize affordable dining establishments that offer great value for money, where diners can enjoy two courses and a drink or dessert for around $50 before tax and tip.

This year, the list includes exciting newcomers like Superiority Burger, a popular vegetarian diner in the East Village known for its innovative plant-based creations. Another notable addition is C as in Charlie, a Korean American restaurant in Soho that has gained acclaim not only for its food but also for its stellar drinks.

A highlight from this year’s Bib Gourmand restaurants is Kru, a Thai eatery located in Williamsburg. The restaurant is helmed one of the owners of Fish Cheeks, a beloved Thai restaurant in New York City. With its authentic flavors and vibrant dishes, Kru has quickly become a must-visit spot for Thai cuisine enthusiasts.

While the full list of Bibs for New York City, including restaurants that have maintained their standing from previous years, will be released on November 7, it is worth noting that this year’s additions have resulted in over 30 restaurants being dropped from the list. This further emphasizes the dynamic nature of the culinary scene in the city, with new establishments constantly emerging and challenging the status quo.

FAQs:

Q: What is the definition of Bib Gourmand restaurants?

A: Bib Gourmand restaurants are affordable dining establishments recognized Michelin for offering excellent value for money, where customers can enjoy a two-course meal and a drink or dessert for around $50 before tax and tip.

Q: How many Bib Gourmand restaurants are there in New York City for 2023?

A: The total number of Bib Gourmand restaurants for New York City in 2023 is 102, with 11 additional restaurants being added to the list this year.

Q: Is being added to the Bib Gourmand list a consolation prize?

A: While some chefs consider being added to the Bib Gourmand list a serious recognition, others may view it as a consolation prize, as it means the restaurant is not in contention for a Michelin star that year.

(Sources: eater.com)