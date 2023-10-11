Michael Le, Popular TikTok Dancer, Signs with CAA for Representation

Michael Le, widely known as @justmaiko on TikTok, has recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. Le, who has a combined following of over 68 million on his various social media platforms, is best known for his daily content centered around dance, fitness, fashion, Web3, and gaming. He has also created a family channel called The Shluv Family, featuring his siblings and mother.

In a recent partnership, Le collaborated with Liithos’ Ashfall, a sci-fi game and comic book, to produce a TikTok series based on the new intellectual property. The five-episode series, which is available on Le’s TikTok account, takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where Seattle has been submerged due to climate change. The story follows the protagonist, Ash Naranjo, who is given TechGyn prosthetic arms and other nano implants the Order of Life Science, leading to a transformative experience.

Additionally, Le has established his own gaming channel and Web3 gaming ecosystem called Joystick. The platform aims to support creators and gamers in navigating the world of web3 games, offering opportunities to generate revenue and expand their online presence.

Le’s accomplishments extend beyond social media, as he has made appearances in films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Victor Hong Berries. He has also showcased his talents at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Moreover, Le has been featured in prominent publications such as Forbes, the Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, and Fortune.

Throughout his career, Le has collaborated with numerous renowned brands, including Prada, Disney, State Farm, Invisalign, Lenovo, American Eagle, Hugo Boss, Paramount, Nintendo, Walmart, and EA. These collaborations further highlight his influence and reach in the industry.

