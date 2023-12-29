Katherine Jackson Seeks Reimbursement for Legal Battle Costs

Katherine Jackson, the mother of the late pop icon Michael Jackson, is pursuing compensation for her legal expenses amid her ongoing dispute with the estate’s executors. Court documents reveal that the 93-year-old has accumulated a bill totaling $561,548 from the law firm Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro (Glasser Weil) for their services.

The conflict between the estate and Katherine arose over a proposed deal that the executors, John Branca and John McClain, claimed to be highly lucrative. However, Katherine opposed the deal, leading to a legal showdown. In response to the appeal, the initial court ruling favored the estate, allowing them to proceed with the contested deal. Unfazed the decision, Katherine sought a higher court’s review.

Throughout the legal battle, Katherine’s legal fees have steadily increased. Her motion for attorney fees outlined the extensive work done her law firm, including conducting interviews with family members, gathering important documents, and preparing trial exhibits. Notably, these fees accrued during the ongoing appeal process.

Katherine argues that the estate is financially stable and possesses sufficient resources to cover her expenses. Despite this, the executors have yet to respond to her request for reimbursement. The continued discord between Katherine and the estate highlights the complexities surrounding Michael Jackson’s legacy and the management of his substantial assets.

