Remembering Mike Luostari: A Battle with Alcoholism Ends

Michael J. Luostari, known to his loved ones as Mike, passed away at the age of 55 after a lifelong struggle with alcoholism. Born on February 2, 1968, in Superior, WI, Mike was a beloved member of his family and community.

Mike had a deep appreciation for the outdoors, particularly enjoying the fall season when he would often spend time cutting boughs. Throughout his life, he had the opportunity to travel and work in various locations, including Alaska, Hawaii, Missouri, and Poplar, WI, where he engaged in construction work.

Known for his great sense of humor, Mike was loved many and will be greatly missed his sister Sherri Hendrickson, brother Bill Krawczyk, and other family members such as his nephew, nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He is preceded in death his parents, Marvin and Rose Luostari, along with his brother Fred Luostari.

The family extends their gratitude to Mike’s cousin, Jim Ronning, for his closeness to Mike and the assistance he provided throughout his life. They also express appreciation to the first responders, police officers, Medical Examiner, and Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home for their compassion and support during this difficult time.

In accordance with Mike’s wishes, there will be no service held. Instead, his family plans to celebrate his life at a later date. They kindly request that contributions be made to an organization that provides assistance and support to individuals struggling with substance abuse and their families. If you or a loved one are facing similar challenges, the Luostari family encourages reaching out for help. The Center for Drug and Alcohol Treatment can be contacted at 218-723-8444 or visiting their website for additional resources.

Let us remember Mike Luostari, a man who battled alcoholism but will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who loved him.

