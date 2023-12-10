Title: Communities Secretary Defends Government’s Stance on Illegal Migration

Summary: Communities Secretary Michael Gove has defended the government’s position on illegal migration, stating that while the political conversation takes place on various platforms, it is important to engage people where they are. Despite criticism of the government’s legislation aimed at sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, Gove claims that top lawyers have deemed the legislation sound.

In a recent interview on Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Communities Secretary Michael Gove addressed the government’s approach to illegal migration, calling it a “salty intervention” in public debate. He emphasized the importance of engaging people on various platforms and highlighted Labour’s lack of input on the issue.

While acknowledging that he is not a social media enthusiast, Gove acknowledged the value of lively debates on platforms like Twitter. He described his own social media presence as herbivorous, but recognized that these discussions make a powerful contribution to the overall discourse.

Regarding the government’s legislation aimed at sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, Gove asserted that top lawyers have deemed it sound. This statement comes despite a legal assessment conducted Sir Bill Cash, who has expressed concerns about the legislation’s viability. Cash, a key figure in the Tory party, believes the bill is not “sufficiently watertight.”

Gove insisted that the government has already achieved a level of success in addressing illegal migration and emphasized the toughness of their stance. While he acknowledged the opinions of colleagues and eminent lawyers such as Jonathan Sumption and David Wolfson, Gove maintained that these legal experts have made it clear that the current law is sound.

The Communities Secretary’s defense of the government’s position on illegal migration underscores the ongoing debate surrounding this issue. As the government faces criticism and legal assessments, Gove remains steadfast in his assertion that the proposed legislation is both robust and necessary.