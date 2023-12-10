Conservative Party Defends Bold Social Media Post Amidst Backlash

In a recent social media post that raised eyebrows and sparked controversy, the Conservative Party defended their use of an image depicting a BBC News presenter making a crude gesture on camera. The post targeted the Labour Party for their alleged lack of plans to tackle illegal migration, insinuating that they have nothing to contribute to the ongoing debate.

The image in question captured Maryam Moshiri, a BBC News presenter, inadvertently making the gesture during a live broadcast. Swiftly seizing the viral moment, the Tories’ social media team shared the picture on various platforms, with the accompanying caption: “Labour when you ask for their plans to tackle illegal migration.”

However, the post faced significant backlash, leading some Conservative MPs to call for its removal. Despite the criticism, Michael Gove, the levelling up and communities secretary, defended the controversial post as a “salty intervention” in public debate. He emphasized that political conversations now take place across a multitude of platforms and that lively debates on social media contribute to the broader discourse.

Gove acknowledged that his personal social media presence tends to be more restrained. However, he recognized the value of engaging with individuals on different platforms, even if it means encountering robust discussions. The underlying message conveyed the post, according to Gove, was pointing out Labour’s apparent silence on the issue of illegal migration.

While the social media post may have attracted attention for its provocative nature, it highlights the increasingly significant role that social media platforms play in shaping political discourse. Public figures and parties alike are recognizing the importance of leveraging these channels to engage with citizens in real-time discussions. Whether viewed as contentious or not, it is undeniable that social media has become a vital arena for political debate.