Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons Calls Out Social Media Bullies

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks, including Zach Wilson of the Jets and Daniel Jones of the Giants. However, despite his success on the field, Parsons has taken issue with the harsh criticism that some players receive.

Parsons believes that the media often focuses on the negative aspects of a player’s performance, resembling online bullying. He argues that it is one thing to receive criticism on the field during a game, but it is another when players are attacked online, unable to defend themselves.

The linebacker emphasizes that outsiders do not truly understand what is happening within a team or an individual player’s life. He also highlights how the draft can be a particularly vulnerable time for young athletes, with their pasts being dissected and criticized.

Parsons points out that those who have a platform, like himself, should approach discussions about players with empathy and mindfulness. He urges people to consider the impact of their words and how they can affect someone’s journey and story.

The linebacker also opens up about his own experience with character concerns prior to the 2021 NFL draft. He suggests that people should have better perspective and treat others with kindness, both online and offline.

In conclusion, Micah Parsons criticizes the behavior of social media bullies who excessively criticize struggling players. He believes that people should approach discussions about players with empathy and understanding, considering the impact their words can have on someone’s journey. Parsons calls for a better perspective and treatment of individuals both online and offline.

