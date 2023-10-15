The Rise of Social Media in the World of Poetry

Social media platforms have drastically changed the way we communicate, and the world of poetry is no exception. Young and talented poets are leveraging these platforms to share their works and gain instant fame and recognition. Gone are the days of waiting for traditional poetry gatherings and events like ‘mehfils’ and ‘mushairas’ to showcase their talent.

Social media has become a powerful tool for poets to expand their reach and connect with a larger audience without any hassle. It has also created opportunities for creative writing to become a full-time profession, enabling poets to not only make a name for themselves but also earn the recognition and financial rewards they deserve.

Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube have become the go-to channels for poets to share their work. Neha Singh Rathore, Priya Malik, and Azhar Iqbal are just a few examples of social media sensations who have found success independently.

The power of social media lies in its enormous reach. Poets no longer have to wait for feedback or appreciation from specific poetry gatherings. Instead, they receive instant reactions, both positive and critical, to their work. This instant gratification has fueled the rise of open mic performers and stand-up comedians who fearlessly challenge the mighty and powerful.

The impact of social media on poetry extends beyond the virtual world. Open mic performers, who showcase their talent in hotels, restaurants, and other social events, have gained significant popularity through social media. They have played a crucial role in sustaining the traditional art form of ‘mushairas’ and Urdu poetry in the face of urbanization.

In Lucknow, Aisha Ayub, a prolific poet, social worker, and entrepreneur, has created a platform for budding poets and open mic performers through her organization, the Mukhatib Foundation. The foundation organizes ‘baithaks’ to encourage and nurture Urdu poetry talents. Aisha also holds open mic sessions to provide a space for poets to showcase their work.

While social media has undoubtedly provided a new avenue for poets to gain recognition, not everyone who posts on these platforms becomes popular. It requires talent, perseverance, and time for poets to bloom and find success. However, as long as poetry continues to benefit from this digital revolution, there is no reason to complain.

Urdu poetry, known for its sweetness and depth, is not only here to stay but is also destined to travel far and wide. Surprisingly, even non-Muslims are showing a keen interest in learning Urdu and Persian to appreciate and create poetry. However, the lack of representation for women in ‘mushairas’ and social media platforms is a concern. Many women are writing exceptional work but tend to keep it confined to their personal diaries.

In conclusion, social media has brought a breath of fresh air to the world of poetry, allowing young poets to bridge the gap between traditional and modern forms of expression. It has created opportunities for recognition, growth, and the preservation of an art form that continues to captivate hearts around the world.

Sources:

– “Social media redefines poetry, opportunities galore for writers,” The Times of India.