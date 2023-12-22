Miami Adds Top Defensive Line Prospect to 2024 Class

Miami has secured a commitment from Kendall Jackson, a highly-rated defensive lineman out of Gainesville, Florida. Jackson, who previously pledged to the University of Florida, made the switch to the Hurricanes just one week after decommitting. The decision comes as a blow to the Gators, who will now face off against Miami next season on August 31st.

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 250 pounds, Jackson is an imposing presence on the field. He is ranked as a 4-star prospect the 247Sports Composite, placing him as the 44th best defensive lineman in the country. In addition, he is listed as the 52nd best player in the state of Florida and the 406th overall prospect in the Class of 2024.

During his recruitment, Jackson received scholarship offers from 18 programs, indicating the high level of interest in his abilities. He took four visits in June, including a trip to Miami, before ultimately deciding to join the Hurricanes’ recruiting class. This addition only strengthens Miami’s already impressive ranking of fifth nationally on the Composite.

To get a glimpse of Jackson’s skills, Miami fans can watch his highlight video, available on Hudl. It showcases his athleticism, technique, and potential impact on the field. With Jackson’s commitment, the Hurricanes continue to build a formidable squad for the upcoming seasons.

Miami’s success in landing a top defensive line prospect from their in-state rival is a testament to Head Coach Mario Cristobal’s ability to recruit and attract talent to the program. As the Hurricanes strive to compete at the highest level, acquisitions like Jackson will play a crucial role in their pursuit of success in college football.